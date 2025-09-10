Road Closure - Hospital Drive Saint Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Hospital Drive at the intersection of Old Center Rd in Saint Johnsbury is closed due to a motorvehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for one to two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.