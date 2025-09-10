Road Closure - Hospital Drive Saint Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Hospital Drive at the intersection of Old Center Rd in Saint Johnsbury is closed due to a motorvehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for one to two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



