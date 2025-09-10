How do I manage thoughts of suicide?

How can I manage thoughts of suicide?

These tips are for you if you are having thoughts of suicide and ‘in the moment.’

For more information on longer term care, see our page on Suicidal thoughts - How to cope.

Talk to someone you trust : Share your feelings with someone like a trusted friend or relative.

: Share your feelings with someone like a trusted friend or relative. Focus on just getting through now , or today, and not the rest of your life.

, or today, and not the rest of your life. Distract yourself : Do something you enjoy, like exercising, gardening, or something creative.

: Do something you enjoy, like exercising, gardening, or something creative. Stay around people : Being with others can help you feel safer.

: Being with others can help you feel safer. Do grounding exercises : Focus on 3 things you can see, 3 things you can hear, and 3 things you can touch. This video might help.

: Focus on 3 things you can see, 3 things you can hear, and 3 things you can touch. might help. Reframe your thoughts : Write down positive aspects of your life and your strengths.

: Write down positive aspects of your life and your strengths. Go to a safe place where you feel secure and calm.

where you feel secure and calm. Avoid drugs and alcohol : They can worsen your thoughts and feelings.

: They can worsen your thoughts and feelings. Call a helpline : Contact the Samaritans

: Contact the Get professional help: Contact your GP or NHS 111, option 2, where you can access urgent mental health support services. Or use the NHS 111 website . For more urgent mental health help and support options, click here .

Remember, you are not alone. Get support and take small steps to manage your feelings.

See our webpage on Suicidal thoughts - How to cope for more detailed advice and information.

You can watch this 6-minute NHS video, Coping with suicidal thoughts.

How can I get emotional support?

If you want to talk to trained listeners about how you are feeling you can contact:

