Deputy Head of Mission Encourages Local Co-operation and Address Key Issues in Canton 10 and Una-Sana Canton

Bihać, 10 September 2025 - The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Zahid Movlazada, concluded a two-day (Sept. 9-10) visit to Livno, Drvar, and Bihać, engaging with key Mission stakeholders and counterparts across Canton 10 and Una-Sana Canton to advance dialogue on pressing local issues and reinforce co-operation with the Mission.

The visit began with a discussion between Darko Čondrić, Mayor of Livno, and Deputy Head Movlazada on the city’s current priorities and recent developments.

Deputy Head Movlazada then met with Ante Tadić, Canton 10 Minister of Science, Education, Culture, and Sports. He welcomed the resolution of a long-standing Serb language issue and the adoption of an anti-discrimination bylaw. The Mission also expressed strong support for co-operation aimed at improving the quality of education through curriculum reform.

Deputy Head Movlazada next met with Sead Hadžijahić, Minister of Construction, Reconstruction, Spatial Planning, and Environmental Protection, to gain insight into pressing environmental challenges and to learn about the status of Bosniak communities in Canton 10.

A meeting with Dragana Damjanović, Deputy Assembly Speaker of Canton 10 and delegate in the House of Peoples of the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, focused on the ways to enhance access to social rights in general and the position of the Serb population in the canton.

In Una-Sana Canton (USC), in a meeting with Zikrija Duraković, Speaker of the Cantonal Assembly, Deputy Head Movlazada reaffirmed the Mission’s support for drafting and adopting good governance and anti-corruption legislation and discussed political dynamics in the canton.

Discussions with Adnan Habibija, Minister of Interior of Una-Sana Canton, reinforced strong co-operation between the Mission, local police, and the Ministry of Interior, with a focus on pending legislative initiatives.

Throughout the visits, the Mission underscored its commitment to promoting constructive dialogue, advancing good governance, and addressing the concerns of communities across Bosnia and Herzegovina.