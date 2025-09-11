Medical Associates Health Plans Selects Helios® by Elligint Health to Advance Care and Utilization Management

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Associates Health Plans, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, has selected Heliosby Elligint Health to modernize its care management and utilization management (CM/UM) operations. The Helios platform is a cloud-native, single platform solution designed to streamline workflows, enhance interoperability, and support regulatory compliance while driving greater efficiency for care teams and better outcomes for patients.By consolidating CM/UM capabilities into a single, configurable platform, Medical Associates will gain a more integrated view of its members’ needs and deliver a higher level of coordinated, value-based care.“Medical Associates has a long tradition of leading with innovation to improve the health of our patients,” said Barb Koerperich, Director of Clinical, Quality and Member Experience “Adopting Helios will allow us to modernize our operations, meet evolving CMS regulatory requirements, NCQA accreditation and empower our teams with tools that improve care coordination, member engagement, and overall efficiency.”Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health, added: “We are proud to partner with Medical Associates in this important step forward. Helios is designed to help organizations scale care and utilization management programs with speed and precision — supporting care teams with intuitive workflows, configurable automation, and innovative tools that improve both experience and outcomes. Together, we are building a more sustainable model for care delivery that benefits patients and care teams alike.”For more information about the Helios platform and its ability to transform care and utilization management, visit www.elliginthealth.com/solutions About Elligint HealthElligint Health, established in 2024, is a mission-driven company seeking to make healthcare more proactive through technology, leading the charge of innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent healthcare solutions, and empowering proactive, whole-person care across the healthcare continuum.We aim to simplify value-based care management for healthcare’s largest, most innovative payers with our industry-leading cloud-based platform, Helios. Helios integrates vast amounts of data from across the healthcare continuum, delivering intelligence that informs decision-making, enhances care coordination, and improves outcomes. Focused on enabling actionable intervention and whole-person care, Elligint Health helps healthcare organizations navigate complexity, turning insights into strategies that benefit providers, payers, and members/patients alike. With Elligint Health, the future of healthcare is simpler, smarter, and more effective.For more information, visit www.elliginthealth.com About Medical Associates Health PlansHeadquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, Medical Associates Health Plans has served the employers and residents of the Tri-State area for over 40 years with fully insured health insurance products and a unique Medicare program. In addition, Medical Associates Health Plans offers administrative services to employers who self-fund their health insurance through its affiliated company, Health Choices.Medical Associates Health Plans, established in 1982 by Medical Associates Clinic, was the first health maintenance organization (HMO) established in the Tri-State area. The organization is recognized for offering distinctive health plans that emphasize high-quality healthcare, careful coordination and communication, and exceptional service to its plan members.For more information, visit www.mahealthplans.com

