Elligint Health launches Strategic Advisory Board

Strategic Advisory Board established to guide company direction based on industry knowledge and expertise

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re pleased to announce our Strategic Advisory Board members as they serve our mission of making healthcare actionable with innovative technologies.Members of this will meet regularly to advise on industry movement, company direction, and product strategy. Esteemed members include Amy Qureshi, RN, a subject matter expert on care management, utilization management and population health; Brian Steele, D.O. a physician and healthcare executive with deep expertise in analytics and clinical excellence; and Fred Goldstein, a population health executive with demonstrated results in hospitals, health plans, and employee health improvement companies.“Healthcare is moving fast and is very complex,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health. “It’s important to keep a pulse on the larger industry to stay informed but more importantly aim for where the puck is going to be. Elligint Health unites two award winning companies under a single umbrella. We’re leveraging the knowledge and experience of key employees to make sure we’re ready for what’s next to support our clients supporting their members.”To learn more about Elligint health and its industry-leading care management, utilization management, and disease management solutions, visit www.elliginthealth.com/solutions About Elligint HealthElligint Health, established in 2024, is a mission-driven company seeking to make healthcare more proactive through technology, leading the charge of innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent healthcare solutions, and empowering proactive, whole-person care across the healthcare continuum.We aim to simplify value-based care management for healthcare’s largest, most innovative payers with our industry-leading cloud-based platform, Helios. Helios integrates vast amounts of data from across the healthcare continuum, delivering intelligence that informs decision-making, enhances care coordination, and improves outcomes. Focused on enabling actionable intervention and whole-person care, Elligint Health helps healthcare organizations navigate complexity, turning insights into strategies that benefit providers, payers, and members/patients alike. With Elligint Health, the future of healthcare is simpler, smarter, and more effective.For more information, visit www.elliginthealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.