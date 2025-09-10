Celebrating Congestion Pricing Success

After months of results, Governor Kathy Hochul’s historic congestion relief program, congestion pricing has continued to successfully reduce traffic and improve travel times throughout the region. State and local elected officials, business organizations and community groups are praising its continued success: a 14 percent drop in traffic with nearly 2.7 million fewer vehicles entering Manhattan’s congestion relief zone, record-high transit ridership and $15 billion in revenue generated to fund transit improvements across the region, including new rail cars, accessibility upgrades and the advancement of the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Congestion pricing has already proven to be a massive success when it comes to reducing traffic in Manhattan, cutting down wait times, and generating revenue for the MTA. These are funds that will go towards much-needed public transit projects across New York City, bolstering our transit system and creating the kind of infrastructure that New Yorkers deserve. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in implementing congestion pricing and for being forward thinking about the future of transportation in New York.”

State Senator Liz Krueger said, “Less than a year into congestion pricing, and the success we're seeing across the board is simply undeniable: traffic and pollution are down, safety and quality of life are up. The impacts have exceeded even the rosiest predictions, with improvements spreading well beyond New York City itself. Congestion pricing has proven, as we knew it would, to be the kind of bold, fact-based, transformative policy that New Yorkers deserve.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Those of us who live and work in the Central Business District will keep saying it: congestion pricing works. Eight months in, and the program continues to generate results. Gridlock, commute times, and traffic-related injuries are all down, while business and transit performance continue to stay up. I am thankful that Governor Hochul continues to champion this critical program and stand up for New Yorkers’ best interests.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “Congestion pricing has resulted in sustained reductions in traffic and congestion throughout Lower Manhattan—as well as substantial funding for improved public transit to benefit everyone who lives or works in New York City or its suburbs. Back-ups on the bridges and tunnels are down, traffic injuries are dropping, and public transit ridership is up across the board. While we must continue to work to improve the program, it has certainly been a success so far. I thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for their leadership and commitment to protecting our environment and ensuring a cleaner and more accessible New York for all.”

State Senator Andrew S. Gounardes said, “The latest data proves what we’ve known all along: by improving traffic flow, reducing fatalities, and increasing ridership on our trains and buses, congestion pricing is a win-win-win. The increased capital investment from congestion pricing has also resulted in accessibility upgrades at over 60 new stations, including at a 90-feet tall station on the F/G line in my district. I’m proud to continue to support this historic win for the State of New York and will stand beside Gov. Hochul to defend congestion pricing against any attempts to undermine it.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “I am pleased to see that Congestion Pricing is serving multiple good public purposes: Driving long-term fiscal support for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway, improving the critical Access-A-Ride Program; and benefiting overall quality of life in a multitude of ways. As Chair of the Senate Aging Committee, these outcomes matter to me and my constituents.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “We're seeing less traffic, cleaner air, and billions of dollars reinvested directly into our public infrastructure. Thanks to congestion pricing, we have funding for elevators, ADA compliance, infrastructure upgrades, and safer streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and riders with disabilities. None of this would be possible without the tireless advocacy of transit and climate justice organizers who fought for years to make this vision a reality, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for continuing to stand strong and defend this program against federal attacks.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I was a consistent and vocal advocate for congestion pricing and it is great to see the program fulfilling its promise as I knew that it would. The numbers speak for themselves – gridlock is down, transit ridership is up - delivering a more livable and sustainable City that can continue to thrive. The naysayers have been proven wrong and Governor Hochul and the MTA are to be commended for staying the course.”

AssemblymemberJessica González-Rojas said, “Since the launch of congestion pricing, we’ve already seen major improvements in traffic flow and significant revenue generated for mass transit upgrades. Over time, congestion pricing will deliver even greater benefits—reducing emissions, improving air quality, and saving New Yorkers money. This is a landmark victory for our city. With these funds, we can enhance bus and subway service, modernize infrastructure, and expand accessibility. I’m deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and my colleagues for championing this policy despite opposition. Onward!”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Congestion pricing has been nothing short of a resounding success. The program has led to less traffic, safer streets, and improved public transportation for the New Yorkers that need it most. As we continue to improve and expand our public transit system, we will need the funds from congestion pricing to support that expansion. Every resident in New York City should have access to fast and affordable public transportation. I applaud the Governor for bringing this program to fruition and I look forward to working with her to continue to improve the program as we move into the future.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “Congestion Pricing has proven to be one of the single most effective policy tools in American history. New York’s air is cleaner, streets are safer, and transit is improving while ridership continues to climb. I thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast leadership in keeping the cameras on and look forward to her continued partnership in delivering the transportation improvements working-class New Yorkers deserve.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “Congestion Pricing is already delivering for New Yorkers, helping to reduce car traffic, increase subway ridership, and generate revenue for capital improvements across our transit system. I have always been a proud supporter of Congestion Pricing and I look forward to the transit improvements that it will bring to our Borough, from new elevators that make subway stations more accessible to extending the Second Ave Subway to 125th Street.”

New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher said, “I'm thrilled to see the continued success of congestion pricing—it's a no-brainer for our city! It’s already making a huge difference in our district by reducing traffic and boosting safety, and the benefits just keep multiplying. This program not only eases congestion but also brings in vital funds for transit improvements that uplift our communities. It would be foolish to even consider getting rid of such a proven, effective solution. I am confident that congestion pricing will continue making our city safer, more efficient, and more livable for all New Yorkers.”

New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu said, "Congestion pricing has already proven even more successful than predicted. Families in Upper Manhattan are seeing the benefits with faster commutes and safer streets. But what we’re most excited about is the more reliable subway service that congestion pricing will deliver. Thank you to Governor Hochul for championing this effort."

Greater NY Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Jaffe said, “Congestion Pricing has been a success. Traffic is down and business is up. Our members throughout the metropolitan region are happy with the results. Fewer vehicles are entering midtown, speeding up travel times and improving the quality of life for all. Even delivery companies would be hard pressed to complain about the fees; considering the travel time they save on deliveries and the small cost increase per unit of the goods that they pack into each van or truck. We thank Governor Hochul for her resolve in delivering this benefit and look forward to working with her on using the fees collected to continue to improve the performance and safety of public transit for many years to come.”

Manhattan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jessica Walker said, “We've been closely following the rollout of the congestion pricing program, and we're encouraged by the initial data. A 14 percent drop in traffic is a significant win for everyone who travels in and around Manhattan. While the business community is still assessing the long-term impacts, the promise of a more efficient city and the $15 billion in revenue dedicated to improving our transit system is a huge step in the right direction. We look forward to a more accessible and transit-friendly New York.”

Meatpacking District Management Association Executive Director Jeffrey LeFrancois said, “Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and we know reducing congestion and improving public transit is good for business, for the Meatpacking District, and the region. The proof is in the numbers, and those numbers are improving the safety of our streets and increasing efficiency. And if there’s one thing business loves most, it’s efficiency, because when the movement of people and goods are prioritized, we all succeed.”

Hudson Square Business Improvement District President and CEO Samara Karasyk said, “Congestion pricing has been a breath of fresh air in Hudson Square, helping create a safer, more welcoming neighborhood for residents, workers and visitors. Since its implementation, gridlock has eased around the Holland Tunnel, commutes during peak travel times are 36 percent faster, and foot traffic and subway ridership is up. These tangible impacts, coupled with our ongoing work to green and improve the streetscape, is a boon to Hudson Square's economy and contributes to the vibrancy of the neighborhood. Thank you to Governor Hochul for championing this policy, which is delivering real benefits and enhancing the quality of life for New Yorkers every day.”