Optimized Payments Honors Women Leading the Future of Payments at Industry Luncheon

Honoring trailblazers: Women in Payments awardees come together to celebrate leadership, innovation, and impact across the payments industry.

Celebrating innovation and leadership with support from sponsors including IXOPAY, Worldpay, Kount, Plaid, Adyen, Chargeback Gurus, Sift, and Sticky.io

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimized Payments hosted the Women in Payments Luncheon, bringing together 100+ leaders and innovators from across the global payments ecosystem. The event, held in advance of the MAG Payments Conference, celebrated the achievements of women shaping the future of payments through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.“We launched this event to celebrate the incredible women shaping the payments space not just with innovation, but with integrity, vision, and leadership,” said Ashleigh Nails, Director of Marketing at Optimized Payments. “We’re deeply grateful to our sponsors for helping us create a moment of recognition and connection for these trailblazers.”A highlight of the luncheon was the presentation of the Women in Payments Awards, celebrating excellence across multiple categories. Each award was sponsored by a leading industry partner:- Payments MVP (sponsored by WorldPay) - Barbara Quiroga, Managing Director & Assistant Treasurer, Delta- People’s Choice Award (sponsored by IXOPAY)- Karisse Hendricks, Founder, Chargelytics Consulting- Payments Legacy Award (sponsored by Chargeback Gurus)- Laura Woop, Sr. Director Risk, Payments, Fraud, Credit, Tiffany & Co- Payments Excellence Award (sponsored by Plaid), -Jane Frazier, Sr. Director of Payment Acceptance, Charter- Partner of the Year Award (sponsored by Optimized Payments)- Mary Knich, VP, Business Development, STAR/ACCEL- Rising Payment Star Award (sponsored by Sift)- Sarah Boehmer, Senior Director, Payment Processing & Fraud Strategy, Super- Payments Champion of the Year Award (sponsored by Sticky.io)- Gloria Pettie, Manager Payment Card Operations, Citgo- Innovation Award (sponsored by Adyen)- Pam Stults, VP of Consumer Payments, Marriott“Being recognized by one’s peers is a means toward validating hard work and contributions signifying that one’s expertise and input is valued” said Laura Woop, Sr. Director Risk, Payments, Fraud, Credit, Tiffany & Co. “This sort of recognition fosters confidence to support continued excellence and a foundation for collaborative partnerships.”“Being recognized by peers in the payments space is incredibly meaningful — it reflects the hard work, collaboration, and resilience required to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes,” said Barbara Quiroga, Managing Director & Assistant Treasurer at Delta. “In the airline industry, payments are more than transactions, they’re the lifeline that connects travelers to experiences. This recognition is a reminder that the work we do to support customers, manage risk, and build strong network relationships is valued. Elevating women in this space isn’t just about representation; it’s about bringing fresh perspectives to the systems that power global travel.”The event also served as a valuable networking opportunity, connecting professionals across payment providers, platforms, and partners in a setting centered around inclusion and appreciation.Optimized Payments is proud to support equity and empowerment within the payments industry, and the Women in Payments Luncheon reflects our commitment to celebrating the people driving meaningful change.About Optimized PaymentsOptimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save over $1 billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With a distinguished team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled analytics and expertise to merchants and payment facilitators worldwide.Media Contact:Ashleigh NailsDirector of MarketingOptimized Paymentsashleigh.nails@optimizedpayments.com678-756-4550

