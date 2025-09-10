Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 0487
|PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - 0123
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 24, 2025
|0487
|Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
|Second consideration, March 31, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, April 1, 2025 (48-1)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 259), April 1, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 17, 2025
|First consideration, June 17, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 17, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
