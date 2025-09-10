Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 0487

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - 0123 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 24, 2025 0487 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Second consideration, March 31, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, April 1, 2025 (48-1) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page 259), April 1, 2025 In the House Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 3, 2025 Reported as committed, June 17, 2025 First consideration, June 17, 2025 Laid on the table, June 17, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.