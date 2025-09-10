Submit Release
Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 0487

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - 0123 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 24, 2025
0487 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025
Second consideration, March 31, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, April 1, 2025 (48-1)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 259), April 1, 2025
In the House
Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 3, 2025
Reported as committed, June 17, 2025
First consideration, June 17, 2025
Laid on the table, June 17, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025

Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 0487

