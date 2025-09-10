Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 0981

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - Sponsors FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS, SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN, MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MILLER

Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, repealing provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations and breast imaging and providing for coverage for mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and other forms of breast imaging.

Memo Subject Updating Breast Cancer Screening Coverage

Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.