Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 0981

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - Sponsors

FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS, SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN, MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, repealing provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations and breast imaging and providing for coverage for mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and other forms of breast imaging.

Memo Subject

Updating Breast Cancer Screening Coverage

Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM

