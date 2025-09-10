Submit Release
House Bill 1704 Printer's Number 2093

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1704

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

WARREN, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, HADDOCK, DELLOSO, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, ZIMMERMAN, SAPPEY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to residential real property, further providing for definitions; in seller disclosures, further providing for disclosure form and providing for website information and for flood disclosure; and imposing duties on the Insurance Department.

Memo Subject

Requiring Disclosure of Flood Risks

Actions

2093 Referred to INSURANCE, July 8, 2025
Reported as committed, July 14, 2025
First consideration, July 14, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, July 14, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025

