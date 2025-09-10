House Bill 1704 Printer's Number 2093

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1704 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors WARREN, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, HADDOCK, DELLOSO, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, ZIMMERMAN, SAPPEY Short Title An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to residential real property, further providing for definitions; in seller disclosures, further providing for disclosure form and providing for website information and for flood disclosure; and imposing duties on the Insurance Department. Memo Subject Requiring Disclosure of Flood Risks Actions 2093 Referred to INSURANCE, July 8, 2025 Reported as committed, July 14, 2025 First consideration, July 14, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, July 14, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025 Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.