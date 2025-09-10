House Bill 1704 Printer's Number 2093
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1704
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
WARREN, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, HADDOCK, DELLOSO, D. WILLIAMS, CIRESI, ZIMMERMAN, SAPPEY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to residential real property, further providing for definitions; in seller disclosures, further providing for disclosure form and providing for website information and for flood disclosure; and imposing duties on the Insurance Department.
Memo Subject
Requiring Disclosure of Flood Risks
Actions
|2093
|Referred to INSURANCE, July 8, 2025
|Reported as committed, July 14, 2025
|First consideration, July 14, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, July 14, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.