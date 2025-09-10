Senate Bill 130 Printer's Number 0079
|PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - 0079
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Jan. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025
|Second consideration, Feb. 3, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Feb. 3, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, March 24, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, March 25, 2025 (49-0)
|In the House
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 4, 2025
|First consideration, June 4, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 4, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.