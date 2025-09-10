Submit Release
House Bill 1651 Printer's Number 2004

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1651

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FREEMAN, SAPPEY, SMITH-WADE-EL, JAMES, B. MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in election of officers and vacancies in office, further providing for vacancies in general.

Actions

2004 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 24, 2025
Reported as committed, June 25, 2025
First consideration, June 25, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 25, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025

Generated 09/10/2025 02:19 PM

