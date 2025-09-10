House Bill 1651 Printer's Number 2004
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House Bill 1651
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FREEMAN, SAPPEY, SMITH-WADE-EL, JAMES, B. MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in election of officers and vacancies in office, further providing for vacancies in general.
Actions
|2004
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, June 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 25, 2025
|First consideration, June 25, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 25, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 10, 2025
