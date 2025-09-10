House Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1945

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - An Act providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2025-2026; itemizing public improvement projects, furniture and equipment projects, transportation assistance, redevelopment assistance projects, flood control projects and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission projects leased or assisted by the Department of General Services and other State agencies, together with their estimated financial costs; authorizing the incurring of debt without the approval of the electors for the purpose of financing the projects to be constructed, acquired or assisted by the Department of General Services and other State agencies; authorizing the use of current revenue for the purpose of financing the projects to be constructed, acquired or assisted by the Department of General Services and other State agencies stating the estimated useful life of the projects; and making appropriations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.