Province Offers Grants to Support Suicide Prevention

As part of Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan, the provincial government is providing $250,000 in grants to support suicide prevention initiatives across the province.

The Suicide Prevention Grant Program encourages community partners to develop creative ways to support suicide prevention, with a focus on developing leadership, reducing risks of suicide, increasing awareness of resources, reducing stigma and promoting healthy lifestyles. Funding will support at least 25 grants, each receiving up to $10,000.

"The tragic loss of a person by suicide is felt by family members, friends, and the entire community," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Addressing self-harm and suicide is a priority for our government. Providing these grants is an important way to work with partners to support the mental health of our residents across the province."

Applications will be accepted from groups such as community-based organizations, Indigenous organizations, school divisions and municipalities.

The Suicide Prevention Grant Program announcement takes effect as the province recognizes September 10 as Suicide Prevention Day, a day set aside to promote understanding about suicide, remove the stigma often connected to mental illness and distress, encourage people to reach out for help and provide support for those affected by a suicide attempt or loss.

Released in 2020, Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan, serves as a guide for government and partners to improve and expand suicide prevention efforts in the province.

In addition to the Suicide Prevention Grant Program, several key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

Funding the community-led Roots of Hope Suicide Prevention initiative in five northern Saskatchewan communities;

Funding a provincial rapid access suicide loss support program through Family Service Saskatchewan, which supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma;

Support of a family engagement group to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss;

Support for suicide prevention public awareness campaigns to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide; and

Promotion of the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8.

This year, Saskatchewan is investing a record $624 million in mental health and addictions, which includes $2.25 million specifically for suicide prevention initiatives.

For information on how to apply for a Suicide Prevention Grant, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention-grant.

To learn about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/suicide-prevention.

