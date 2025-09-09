S. 1320, Servicewomen and Veterans Menopause Research Act

S. 1320 would require the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs to evaluate existing and ongoing research related to menopause, perimenopause, and mid-life women’s health among current and former service members. The bill also would require those agencies to report to the Congress on the findings of the evaluation, make recommendations for improving provider training, and submit a strategic plan to address identified gaps in the research.

Based on the costs of similar evaluations and reports, CBO estimates that implementing the bill’s reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.