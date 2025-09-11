Tourism AI Network Among Just 2% of Global Organizations with Responsible AI Framework

We don’t just use AI, we interrogate it, guide it, and make it better.” — Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninety-five percent of business leaders report experiencing AI-related mishaps. Yet, according to a recent Infosys study, only 2% of companies worldwide meet responsible AI use standards. The Tourism AI Network is proud to be among the few leading with purpose, not panic.Today, the organization unveiled its updated AI Principles and Policies, reaffirming its role as a responsible and pragmatic leader in AI adoption for the tourism sector.“We don’t just use AI, we interrogate it, guide it, and make it better,” says Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network and President of CIPR Communications. “These policies are a living reflection of our belief that AI should empower people, not replace them, and that trust must be earned through action.”AI is reshaping tourism, bringing unprecedented opportunities for content creation, strategy development, and visitor experience personalization. But it also introduces risks: biased outputs, data misuse, and disjointed implementation. The Tourism AI Network’s updated policy framework, effective August 2025, is grounded in principles that put people first, ensure accountability remains with humans, and use AI to enhance creativity rather than replace it.Transparency is embedded in every process, with clear disclosure of how and when AI is used. Tools must also meet inclusion and accessibility standards before adoption.The Tourism AI Network currently applies AI to content ideation, visual creation, strategy development, podcast production, and AI literacy training across its ecosystem — always with human review and stakeholder alignment.The organization also plays an active role in preparing the broader tourism industry for AI adoption by co-leading the WSI AI Doers Group, providing policy templates, risk classification tools, and vendor vetting guides, and offering live training sessions for DMOs, attractions, and associations across North America.“We’re not here to hype AI, we’re here to help tourism leaders use it wisely,” says Pilarski. “Our principles don’t just respond to today’s challenges, they prepare the industry for the next wave of change.”View the full AI Principles & Policies at:For more information about Tourism AI Network, visit our website About the Tourism AI NetworkThe Tourism AI Network (TAIN) is a cross-sector initiative helping tourism leaders harness artificial intelligence with confidence, responsibility, and clarity. Through training, toolkits, policy development, and peer collaboration, TAIN empowers DMOs, attractions, hotels, associations, and tourism entrepreneurs to adopt AI in ways that are ethical, human-centered, and future-ready. Founded by CIPR Communications, TAIN is co-led by industry experts and proud to collaborate with global networks like WSI and Tourism HR Canada.Media Contact:

