Clarification statement

MACAU, September 10 - In response to online claims that “a senior citizen over 80 years old sustained injury after falling while going out due to a verbal slip made during the broadcast by the Civil Protection Operations Centre”, we take this matter seriously and have initiated an immediate investigation. We hereby clarify the relevant circumstances as follows:

Upon verification, the time when the senior citizen sought medical assistance was half an hour earlier than the relevant broadcast time of our Centre. There is no overlap in the timeline between the two events. Therefore, the injury of the senior citizen was absolutely not caused by the Centre’s broadcast.

We express our sincere concern for the injured senior citizen and wish her a speedy recovery. We sincerely apologize for any misunderstandings caused by the verbal slip made by our staff member, and we are committed to preventing similar issues in the future. Furthermore, we regret the unfounded accusations and urge the public to discern the truth and jointly maintain a healthy and rational online environment.