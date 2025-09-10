Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order To Protect Children From Hemp Products

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order, directing the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to protect Texas children from hemp-derived products, while respecting federal law and protecting the liberties of responsible adults.

The order comes after the Texas Legislature did not pass a ban on the sale of hemp products to customers under the age of 21.

“Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” said Governor Abbott. “While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly.”

The Executive Order directs the following agency actions:

DSHS and TABC must ban sales to minors and require verification of government-issued ID at the point of sale, with failure to do so resulting in the loss of a retailer’s license.

DSHS must review existing rules for possible revision, including strengthening testing and labeling requirements to ensure informed consumers, increasing licensing fees to facilitate enforcement, and improving recordkeeping to assist agency oversight.

DSHS, TABC, and DPS must coordinate and increase enforcement across the state, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, TABC, DSHS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and other agencies will conduct a study on a comprehensive regulatory model similar to House Bill 309. This framework would provide a safe, transparent, and enforceable system that cracks down on abuse while preserving adult access to legal products.

