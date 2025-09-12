Submit Release
Bolt Printing Spotlights Designer Vincent Murace of VC Graphics: 'Less Is More' in Custom T-Shirt Design

Previously shared anonymously, Murace now steps into the spotlight with 30+ years of experience simplifying designs for print.

"Less is more. In one-color environments, the first recognizable piece of the design carries the message."
— Vincent Murace, Owner of VC Graphics
BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolt Printing today announced the release of a new expert interview featuring Vincent Murace, owner of VC Graphics, a veteran graphic designer with over three decades of experience working with businesses, publishers, and print shops.

Murace originally shared his insights anonymously in Bolt’s Design Tips blog and customer newsletter. But after reconsidering, he chose to reveal his name — seeing the value in sharing his expertise publicly.

“Less is more. In one-color environments, the first recognizable piece of the design carries the message,” said Murace. “Partnering with Bolt Printing to highlight this approach helps more businesses create artwork that prints beautifully and communicates clearly.”

The article details Murace’s design philosophy: stripping away unnecessary details, keeping designs bold and flexible, and ensuring artwork works across multiple mediums. His principles align with The Bolt Promise, the company’s commitment to quality, clarity, and exceptional service.

“We’re thrilled Vincent decided to step into the spotlight,” said Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing. “His design philosophy matches ours perfectly — simple, bold graphics that deliver lasting impact for our customers.”

About Bolt Printing:
Bolt Printing, founded in 2009, provides custom printed and embroidered apparel with a focus on lightning-fast turnaround, fair pricing, and uncompromising quality. With the “Bolt Promise,” the company is committed to building customers for life through transparency, value, and service.

