NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government Appoints Key...

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) promoted existing staff and hired new staff as the agency expands to carry out its mission to foster the highest ethical standards and restore public trust in government through education, compliance, and vigorous administration and enforcement of the state’s ethics and lobbying laws, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today.

“I am excited to welcome the new professionals who have joined our team and look forward to the many milestones they will help our agency achieve as they join forces with our outstanding current staff,” Executive Director Berland said. “As the Commission enters its fourth year, it has become clear that creating and filling these new positions is crucial to ensuring that we will fulfill our increased duties and achieve the ambitious targets we have set efficiently and effectively. We are pleased to promote accomplished staff and to hire new employees to fill these critical roles.”

“The Commission continues to diligently and thoughtfully assemble a team with diverse talents to administer and enforce the state’s ethics and lobbying laws while advancing confidence that state government is working in the public’s interest,” Chair Seymour W. James, Jr. said. “As the first state ethics commission in the nation to implement and oversee annual ethics training for the entire state executive and legislative workforces, as well as recurring ethics training for all registered lobbyists, we are forging a new path in government accountability.”

Emily DeSantis now serves in the new executive level position of Chief of Staff and Director of External Affairs. Ms. DeSantis joined the Commission in March 2023 as Director of Communications and Public Affairs. In her new role reporting to the Executive Director, Ms. DeSantis will serve as the agency’s project manager and assist with agencywide strategic planning, cross-unit collaboration, and problem solving. In addition, she will continue to lead the Communications team and work to expand the Commission’s communications initiatives to the public, regulated communities, legislators, and stakeholders among other audiences. Ms. DeSantis brings 20 years of communications experience, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs at the NYS Education Department and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Ms. DeSantis also held positions in the Governor’s Office and the Office of the State Comptroller. Ms. DeSantis earned a master’s degree in public relations from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Massachusetts.

Erin Lynch holds the new position of Senior Deputy Director of Ethics. In this role, Ms. Lynch will assist the Director of Ethics in overseeing the entire Ethics Division and its several units. Ms. Lynch most recently served as the Commission’s Deputy Director of Ethics and brings nearly 20 years of legal experience. Her prior roles in government include work for the NYS Office of Cannabis Management, the NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, the NYS State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, the State Attorney General’s Office, the State Assembly, and District Attorney Offices in the Capital District. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and the University of Michigan.

Meghann Hennigan is now the Deputy Director of Advice and Guidance. In this new role, Ms. Hennigan will augment the unit’s capabilities in meeting the unprecedented increase in demand for the Commission’s assistance in navigating the state’s conflict of interest statutes and regulations. Ms. Hennigan will continue to serve as liaison assisting the Training Unit with course content. She formerly served in the Ethics Division’s Training and Advice and Guidance Units. Ms. Hennigan holds a Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School and a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Notre Dame.

Ashley Ames joined the Commission in August as an Assistant Filings Specialist in the Lobbying Unit. Ms. Ames is a recent graduate of SUNY Geneseo, where she double majored in History and English. A highly accomplished student at SUNY Geneseo, Ms. Ames served there as a research assistant in the History department, the student representative on multiple academic search committees, and student association vice president.

Becky Carrozza joined COELIG’s Education Unit in February as a Training Associate. Ms. Carrozza most recently worked as an Epic Principal Trainer at Albany Medical Center, during which time she developed, delivered, and maintained employee training programs. She possesses more than 10 years of training-related experience and brings expertise in mentoring and training oversight to this position. Ms. Carrozza attended Hudson Valley Community College and Mildred Elley School for Business Administration.

Bridgette Hubbard joined COELIG in April as an Assistant Filings Specialist. She comes to the Commission from the NYC Department of Transportation, where she was a Clerical Associate. In her six years there, Ms. Hubbard was responsible for reviewing and processing parking permit applications for all five boroughs and maintaining records and files for the state disability unit, among other duties. Ms. Hubbard holds an Associate of Applied Science degree from Monroe College.

William Hughes joined the agency as a Confidential Clerk in COELIG’s Administration Unit in August. Mr. Hughes last worked in retail management, where he was recognized for his skill in customer service. Prior to that, he served as an Admissions Counselor at Excelsior University where he guided students through the enrollment and registration process. Mr. Hughes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Excelsior University.

Sean Murphy came to COELIG in August as a Compliance Auditor in the Compliance Audit and Review Unit. Mr. Murphy last served as an Investigative Auditor for the New York State Board of Elections, conducting reviews of campaign financial disclosure statements, and ensuring compliance with NYS Election Law. Previously, he served as a Senior Budget Analyst for the New York State Police. Mr. Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from Utica University.

Megan Smythe joined the Education Unit as a Training Assistant in April. Ms. Smythe formerly was an Accommodation and Testing Center Coordinator for Union College, where she coordinated exam schedules, proctored tests, and maintained Union Registrar records. Ms. Smythe holds a Bachelor of Science from SUNY New Paltz.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Established by the 2022 Ethics Commission Reform Act (ECRA) and made effective in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to foster public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 330,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in registrations and activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.