NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government to Hold Thir...

The New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government will hold its third annual public hearing on Thursday, September 25, 2025, providing members of the public the opportunity to comment in person, by videoconference, or in writing, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today. The public hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the New York City Bar Association located at 42 W 44th Street, New York, NY.

“Promoting public trust in state government is the Commission’s mission and, for the third year, we invite anyone to join us for our public hearing who has thoughts about how to improve New York’s ethics laws and regulations regarding efforts to influence government decision-making in our state,” Executive Director Berland said. “It is an invaluable opportunity for interested communities and those subject to our regulation to be heard. Commission members, staff, and I look forward to feedback from a wide range of perspectives that will inform the Commission’s work.”

“Since the Commission’s inception, public input has been a key component of our work to increase transparency and build trust in the state’s commitment to effective ethics and lobbying oversight,” Chair Seymour W. James, Jr. said. “Constructive comments from good government groups, advocates, members of the public, and the state workforce have been helpful in the past, and we expect this year’s public hearing will generate productive suggestions as well.”

Public Comment Period and Attendance

The purpose of the public hearing is to hear testimony and receive comments concerning the Commission’s operation; potential changes in the laws it administers, and its jurisdiction, rules and regulations; the effectiveness of current state ethics and lobbying laws; and recommendations to improve the structure, administration, communication, and enforcement of ethics and lobbying laws and regulations in New York State.

The Commission, as required by the Ethics Commission Reform Act (ECRA), is in the process of conducting a comprehensive review of all its regulations and legacy advisory opinions. The goal is to identify possible remedies that will make the Commission more effective and efficient in achieving the objectives of the statutes it administers and the policies it implements. In September, the Commission will release a series of proposals as part of its Comprehensive Review, which will be discussed during the September 10, 2025 Commission meeting. The public is invited to comment on these proposals at the public hearing as well.

These steps will lead to tangible recommendations for operational process improvements, proposed legislation, and additional capital and human resource needs over the coming years. Comments received will also be taken into consideration as the Commission formulates its 2026 Legislative Agenda. A compilation of the ethics and lobbying laws administered and enforced by the Commission, as well as its regulations, are available on the Commission’s website.

To ensure that all who wish to be heard, whether in person or remotely, can be accommodated, members of the public wishing to provide oral testimony are asked to sign up in advance by sending an email to [email protected] by September 18. Videoconference participation in the hearing will also be available from the Commission’s offices at the following locations:

NEW YORK New York State Conference Center 25 Beaver Street, 5th Floor New York, NY 10004 ALBANY 1st Floor Conference Room 540 Broadway Albany, NY 12207

Written testimony may be submitted in lieu of or in conjunction with in-person or remote testimony at the hearing by submission to [email protected] by October 9. The hearing will also be livestreamed on the Commission’s website.

Information on this and prior years’ public hearings is also available.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Established by the 2022 Ethics Commission Reform Act (ECRA) and made effective in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to foster public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 330,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in registrations and activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.