Wyoming Air National Guard hosts largest STEAM experience in Wyoming: Join Discovery Day 2025

Video: https://youtu.be/1D5fImmFKUk

Wyoming National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will host Discovery Day, the largest science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics experience in Wyoming, on Sept. 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne.

The event brings together local colleges and universities, trade career experts, and STEAM-focused organizations to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Designed for area youth, educators and families, Discovery Day offers hands-on learning experiences and interactive displays showcasing aviation, science, technology, engineering, and math. Local companies and community organizations will join Guard members to highlight diverse career pathways — from higher education to skilled trades and emerging tech fields.

“Discovery Day is about opening doors for our youth and showing them what’s possible,” said Captain Dalton King, Officer in Charge of Discovery Day. “By partnering with local colleges, trade organizations, and STEAM leaders, we hope to connect students with opportunities that spark curiosity and encourage them to explore careers that shape the future of Wyoming and our nation.”

Community & Education Focus

Educators are encouraged to attend and bring students to engage directly with subject-matter experts,

explore career options, and connect with resources that support STEAM learning and workforce development. Discovery Day also fosters collaboration between schools, local businesses and the military, creating a broader impact for Cheyenne and the surrounding region.

Media Invitation

Members of the media are invited to attend Discovery Day to capture engaging visuals and impactful stories. The event provides opportunities to photograph youth interacting with Airmen, local colleges and industry partners, while exploring aircraft, STEAM exhibits, and trade career displays. Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to the Public Affairs Office no later than September 22, 2025. Please reach out to the 153rd Public Affairs Office – 153.aw.public.affairs.org@us.af.mil / 307-772-6424.

Event Details

* What: Discovery Day 25

* When: September 25, 2025, from 9:00am to 2:00pm

* Where: Wyoming Air National Guard Base, 217 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82001

* Who: Wyoming Air National Guard, local colleges and universities, trade career experts, STEM organizations, students, educators, and families

* RSVP: Please RSVP your school or group to Capt. Dalton King at dalton.king.8@us.af.mil or 307-772-6444

About the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard

The 153rd Airlift Wing, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is the state’s only Air National Guard flying unit and a vital part of both the community and the nation’s defense. Operating the C-130 Hercules aircraft, the wing provides versatile airlift capabilities ranging from transporting troops and cargo to delivering humanitarian aid around the world. The unit is also one of only four in the nation trained and equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS), which enables its aircraft to battle wildfires across the United States. At home, the 153rd responds to state emergencies and natural disasters at the request of the Governor of Wyoming. With a proud legacy of service, the wing’s Airmen combine global reach with local impact, representing Wyoming and the nation wherever they serve.