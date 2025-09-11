Hotels Rush to Year-End Guest History and Email Threat Analyses Ahead of Holiday Season and 2026

HMA Intelligent Marketing

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMA Intelligent Marketing , a leading hospitality data and CRM solutions provider, announced a surge in end-of-year Guest History Analysis (GHA) and Email Threat Analysis requests as hotels and resorts gear up for the critical holiday travel season and prepare their databases for 2026.With holiday campaigns already in motion, hotel executives are increasingly pairing deep-dive guest history insights with email database health checks to ensure their most profitable audiences are identified, reachable, and responsive. The trend highlights a broader industry shift: marketing leaders are no longer content with “campaign-only” CRM performance - they want actionable guest intelligence and list hygiene that drive measurable ROI.“Properties are realizing they can’t afford to send holiday campaigns to dirty lists or rely on last year’s assumptions about who their guests are,” said Erin Wilt, Client Accounts Manager at HMA. “A Guest History Analysis paired with a Threat Analysis doesn’t just sharpen the data - it reveals the exact markets and guest segments properties should prioritize. For owners and operators, that’s clarity before heading into 2026.”HMA’s Guest History Analysis evaluates past booking patterns, demographic and lifestyle overlays, and revenue contributions across segments, giving hotels a clear picture of how guest behavior is shifting year-over-year. Combined with an Email Database Threat Analysis - which flags deliverability risks like spam traps, fraud, and inactive addresses - the result is a healthier CRM foundation and stronger performance from critical holiday sends.Early adopters of this dual-analysis approach have seen:Cleaner databases within 2-3 days, reducing risk of blacklisting.Higher campaign engagement rates, with open rates improving by 5–15%.Actionable revenue insights, showing which segments (e.g., millennials vs. Gen Z) are growing fastest.“Hotels are looking for clarity before going into the new year,” said Bryn Tyler, Vice President of Operations at HMA Intelligent Marketing. “By combining a Guest History Analysis with an Email Threat Analysis, properties gain sharper insights into who their best guests are while ensuring their campaigns actually reach them. That’s the foundation for a stronger holiday season and a competitive 2026.”HMA’s growing client demand reflects a hospitality industry that’s preparing for a competitive year ahead. Properties that combine guest intelligence with data hygiene are better positioned to maximize revenue and guest loyalty - during the holidays and beyond.About HMA Intelligent MarketingHMA Intelligent Marketing is a data-first hospitality marketing partner, helping hotels and resorts transform raw guest data into revenue-driving strategies. With its Intelligencia CRM/CDP platform and specialized tools like Boomerang booking recovery, Valet VIP recognition, DataView analytics, and Profiler demographic insights, HMA delivers clean data, dynamic segmentation, and white-glove support that drive measurable ROI.For more information, visit https://www.wearehma.com

Power of Data

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.