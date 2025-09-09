HMA Reports Surge in Year End Guest History Analyses as Hotels Demand Actionable Data

HMA Intelligent Marketing

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMA Intelligent Marketing reported a strong year-end surge in requests for its Guest History Analysis (GHA) as hotels seek actionable first-party insights gathered from clean, usable data to guide pricing, pacing, and segment strategy across owned and paid channels. The uptick reflects operators’ shift from broad heuristics to precise audience and revenue signals they can activate immediately.Recent portfolio work illustrates why demand for clean, usable data is accelerating. In one audit of 693,820 records, the dataset lacked stay timestamps such as check-in and check-out, blocking validation of recency and frequency for loyalty and lifecycle modeling. Street address fields contained non-address noise like “Please,” “X,” and “.”, undermining geographic reporting. Twenty-two-point-eight percent of emails belonged to OTA domains - eroding inbox placement and performance - while misclassified records included group blocks and airline crew manifests; placeholders such as “1@2.com” and corrupted formats further compromised segmentation and personalization.Dirty inputs don’t just cloud reporting - they block results. Without proper cleansing and validation, segmentation regresses to coarse city/state filters instead of ZIP or DMA precision; top-performing cities can even appear as “No City”; personalization fails to resonate; and sender reputation and inbox placement suffer.With a cleansed database, the insights gleaned from its analysis will be accurate. Not a shot in the dark. An accurate understanding of what your data means is paramount in developing impactful marketing strategies moving forward, and that is what teams are needing.“Teams don’t need another dashboard; they need clarity and direction,” said Erin Wilt, Client Accounts Manager at HMA Intelligent Marketing. “A Guest History Analysis goes beyond showing where guests are coming from. It reveals how they stack up against national lifestyle interests, uncovering opportunities properties can use to their advantage when closing the deal.""At HMA, we transform PMS records into a playbook: which markets to prioritize, which guest segments are slipping away, what offers truly resonate, and the timing that makes the difference. With our white-glove service, we don’t just hand over data, we guide teams through the findings, test assumptions, and shape strategies that connect insights directly to action. It’s approachable, built from your own guest history, and designed to fuel your goals for the year ahead.”HMA’s Guest History Analysis addresses these gaps by normalizing PMS records, suppressing OTA addresses by default, validating emails at ingest, and enriching profiles for micro-segmentation by ZIP radius, DMA, spend behavior, lifestyle interests and more. The deliverable pairs clearly defined audiences with tactical recommendations - offers, cadence, and channel focus - so teams can activate insights immediately.Hotels and management companies can engage Guest History Analysis as a standalone assessment or as part of HMA’s Intelligencia platform . To request a briefing or sample output, contact sales@wearehma.com.About HMA Intelligent MarketingHMA Intelligent Marketing is a hospitality marketing agency and technology partner serving hotel management companies, independent properties, and boutique brands. With the Intelligencia platform - and solutions including DataView , Valet VIP, and Boomerang - HMA helps teams cleanse and enrich first-party data, automate guest journeys, and drive measurable direct revenue. Learn more at www.wearehma.com

