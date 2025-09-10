Yonder Media Mobile Announces iPhone Air Giveaway to welcome Apple’s First-Ever eSIM-Only iPhone to its networks

12 Devices to Be Awarded Across Global YO and YO Mobile México Through Raffle and Social Media Contest

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yonder Media Mobile Inc. (“YMM”), the force behind the next-generation Global YO and YO Mobile networks and leader in eSIM innovation, announced today the launch of its biggest giveaway yet to celebrate Apple’s historic release of the iPhone 17 Air—the first-ever iPhone designed exclusively for eSIM.The promotion will award a total of 12 brand-new iPhone Air devices to Global YO and YO Mobile México customers. The contest runs from September 9, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC until September 18, 2025, at 4:00 AM UTC, with winners revealed live on the Global YO and YO mobile networks and social media on September 19, 2025—the same day the new iPhone officially launches worldwide.Every purchase of a Global YO eSIM plan during the contest period will qualify as one (1) raffle entry, with no limit on entries per person. Five raffle winners will be drawn live, and one additional iPhone will be awarded through Global YO’s social media contest. An identical promotion will run in Mexico through YO Mobile México.“The launch of Apple’s first eSIM-only iPhone is a pivotal moment for the industry and justifies the bet we have made on eSIM.” said Adam Kidron, CEO of YMM. “This promotion allows us to celebrate innovation with our customers and reinforce our leadership as the go-to provider for seamless, borderless connectivity.”The iPhone Air Giveaway underscores YMM’s commitment to building its Network+ platform while driving adoption of eSIM technology worldwide. The campaign also highlights the growing importance of flexible connectivity solutions for global travelers and digital natives alike.Contest Key Dates:- Launch Date: September 9, 2025 (6:00 PM UTC)- Contest Close: September 17, 2025 (11:59 PM UTC)- Winner Announcements: September 19, 2025 (Live raffles + social media contest winner reveal)About Yonder Media Mobile Inc.YMM is a US-based mobile technology company founded in 2018. Our mission is to connect communities across borders through intuitive, intelligent mobile applications that add real value to people’s lives, delivering the next generation of mobile experiences to the widest possible audience. Backed by a diverse group of prominent investors, our team of dedicated developers, creators, and entrepreneurs is focused on delivering innovative mobile services that bridge geographical and digital divides for our global customer base spanning over 200 countries.Media Contact:Carolina ImbersPublic Information Officercarolina.imbers@yomobile.comDisclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Yonder Media Mobile Inc.’s business and legal proceedings. The information contained in this press release is based on the allegations contained in the filed complaint. The complaint is not a finding of fact or law, and the claims alleged therein are subject to proof in a court of law. This press release is not intended to provide legal advice, and Yonder Media Mobile Inc. encourages readers to consult with a qualified legal professional for advice on any legal issues.

