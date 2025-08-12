Yonder Media Mobile Files Lawsuit Against FuboTV for Fraudulent Misrepresentation, Breach of Contract, and Abandonment

Yonder Media Mobile Inc. ("YMM") announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against FuboTV, Inc with the Supreme Court of the State of New York

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

We are, of course, deeply disappointed by FuboTV's misleading conduct, which caused substantial damage and a major setback for our company.” — Adam Kidron, CEO of YMM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY – Tuesday, August 12, 2025 – Yonder Media Mobile Inc. ("YMM") announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against FuboTV , Inc. ("FuboTV") (Case No.: 654014/2025, Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York). The lawsuit alleges that FuboTV, through a series of false promises and misleading assurances, fraudulently induced YMM into a strategic partnership and investment, only to unilaterally and abruptly abandon the deal. The complaint asserts that FuboTV’s abandonment of the deal came after FuboTV entered into an agreement with Disney to combine Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV’s own service, and that FuboTV cited the approvals required by that separate agreement as a pretext for its withdrawal from the YMM partnership. FuboTV’s actions have caused YMM significant financial and reputational damage.The complaint alleges that several of FuboTV's senior executives spent over six months engaging in a facade of commitment, repeatedly assuring YMM that a strategic partnership and a substantial equity investment would be consummated. In reliance on these representations, YMM dedicated millions of dollars in capital and resources to develop a FuboTV-branded mobile application and service and secured critical modifications to its pre-existing agreement with a major wireless carrier.The lawsuit asserts that FuboTV's actions, including its misrepresentation and the subsequent summary withdrawal of a compensation offer to YMM, were carried out with reckless disregard for the harm inflicted upon YMM. As a direct result of FuboTV's conduct, YMM is seeking damages exceeding tens of millions of dollars."We are, of course, deeply disappointed by FuboTV's misleading conduct, which caused substantial damage and a major setback for our company," said Adam Kidron, CEO of YMM. "This lawsuit is a necessary and resolute action to hold them accountable. Our focus remains squarely on our future, which shines brightly. We are more committed than ever to protecting our company and fulfilling our mission to provide people everywhere the next generation of mobile experiences, while delivering value to our stakeholders."About Yonder Media Mobile Inc.YMM is a US-based mobile technology company founded in 2018. Our mission is to connect communities across borders through intuitive, intelligent mobile applications that add real value to people’s lives, delivering the next generation of mobile experiences to the widest possible audience. Backed by a diverse group of prominent investors, our team of dedicated developers, creators, and entrepreneurs is focused on delivering innovative mobile services that bridge geographical and digital divides for our global customer base spanning over 200 countries.Media Contact:Sonya ZhongPublic Information Officersonya@yomobile.comLaw Firm Contact:W. Patton HahnShareholderBaker Donelsonphahn@bakerdonelson.comDisclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Yonder Media Mobile Inc.’s business and legal proceedings. The information contained in this press release is based on the allegations contained in the filed complaint. The complaint is not a finding of fact or law, and the claims alleged therein are subject to proof in a court of law. This press release is not intended to provide legal advice, and Yonder Media Mobile Inc. encourages readers to consult with a qualified legal professional for advice on any legal issues.

