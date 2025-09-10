Why every business needs a social media employee policy

The biggest mistake companies make is thinking a social media policy is only about protecting themselves ... it’s also an opportunity to activate your team as your most authentic brand advocates.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, CEO and Founder of NEWMEDIA.COM , a leading digital marketing agency known for its innovation and strategic expertise, has been featured in a newly published article on Hootsuite, one of the most trusted voices in the social media industry.The article, titled “Social Media Policy for Employees” highlights expert guidance on crafting effective policies that protect a company’s brand while empowering employees to be advocates online.Morris is quoted as saying:“The biggest mistake companies make is thinking a social media policy is only about protecting themselves from liability."Morris continued, "In reality, it’s also an opportunity to activate your team as your most authentic brand advocates.”This insight reflects the shifting mindset among forward-thinking companies: that social media policies shouldn’t just be restrictive documents written by legal teams, but rather strategic frameworks designed to help employees participate positively and safely in the digital public sphere. The article emphasizes key components like tone of voice, platform-specific guidelines, crisis response protocols, and training opportunities: all critical elements for safeguarding both brand reputation and employee autonomy.Hootsuite’s timely guide stresses the importance of well-defined social media policies in protecting organizations and their employees from potential reputational and legal risks. Morris contributes a compelling real-world example that underscores the value of clearly defined ownership and governance:“When the top sales manager quit at one of our SaaS clients, he tried to take a LinkedIn group with him. This is a group that was bringing in dozens of solid leads every week. Because our client had a policy with precise ownership details, logs, and a checklist for handing over account access, they had all the proof they needed. That paperwork stopped what could have been a financial disaster.”Morris’s perspective underscores the dual importance of brand safety and employee empowerment in the current digital landscape. With blurred lines between personal and professional expression online, companies must walk a fine line between control and collaboration.NEWMEDIA.COM’s experience working with fast-growing brands and enterprise-level clients positions the agency as an expert in managing digital risk while maximizing visibility. The company’s own internal policies reflect the values of transparency, education, and long-term trust, which is a strategy Morris believes should be industry standard.Read the full Hootsuite article here: https://blog.hootsuite.com/social-media-policy-for-employees/ Why It Matters• Strategic Value of Social Governance: This example illustrates how a thoughtful social media policy can protect brand equity, business continuity, and revenue, especially in dynamic organizational environments.• Leader in Digital Strategy: As a digital-first consultancy with deep expertise in employee advocacy, crisis communications, and brand governance, NEWMEDIA.COM often guides clients through building proactive, risk-aware social ecosystems.• Expanding Thought Leadership: This feature in Hootsuite, an authoritative voice in the digital marketing space, cements Steve Morris’s role as a key advisor bridging legal prudence and marketing innovation.About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy agency specializing in AI search optimization, content ecosystems, enterprise SEO, UX/CX, and digital PR. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the firm works with organizations build high-performing, resilient digital ecosystems grounded in both creativity and compliance.One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

