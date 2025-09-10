DPS Launches Keeping Texas Roads Safe Public Service Announcement

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) launched part two of its 90 Days of Safety campaign: Keeping Texas Roads Safe. This second part will run for 30 days and feature a new public service announcement video (PSA) as well as social media messaging across DPS’ official platforms.

“Keeping Texas Roads Safe is at the heart of the Texas Department of Public Safety – with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers being one of the most publicly recognizable aspects of our agency,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day. That’s why, for the next 30 days of this campaign, DPS is focusing on ways that you – everyday Texans – can do your part to make our roads safer for everyone – drivers, first responders, roadside personnel and pedestrians – we all have a role to play.”

Beginning today, the Keeping Texas Roads Safe portion of DPS’ 90 Days of Safety Campaign will highlight actions Texans can take to keep themselves, their loved ones and other drivers safe as they travel on Texas roads:

Eliminate distractions behind the wheel and just drive. Drivers should wait to text, search the internet, eat or anything else that takes their eyes and attention away from the road.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. Moving over or slowing down ensures we all get home safely.

Never drink and drive , and always plan a sober ride. 34 people in the United States die every day because of drunk driving crashes—all of which were preventable.

Buckle up —drivers and passengers—every car ride, no exceptions. Over 1,000 people died on Texas roads last year because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt. National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs Sept. 21-27, also takes place during the 30-day Keeping Texas Roads Safe period.

Drive defensively by staying aware of your surroundings and anticipating potential hazards, bad weather and actions by other drivers on the road to help prevent vehicle crashes.

About DPS’ 90 Days of Safety

DPS’ 90 Days of Safety, launched in honor of the department’s 90th Anniversary in August, is a statewide initiative highlighting different ways the public can take an active role to make Texas a safer place to call home. You can read a press release announcing the 90 Days of Safety campaign here.

The 90-day initiative is a three-part campaign, broken down into 30-day themes: Keeping Texas Communities Safe, Keeping Texas Roads Safe and Keeping Texas Families Safe. Each theme highlights different ways the public can take an active role to make Texas a safer place to call home. The second 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Roads Safe, begins today, Sept. 10. The first 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Communities Safe, began on Aug. 11.

Throughout the 90 Days of Safety, DPS is sharing a series of social media content and public service announcement (PSA) video messages from various DPS leaders geared toward educating the public about available public safety resources and actions they can take to make our state safer. DPS is also airing corresponding PSAs in the waiting areas of more than 180 driver license offices across the state. A new page on the department’s website—DPS Celebrates 90 Years—has also been created as a one-stop shop for all information related to DPS’ 90th Anniversary and the 90 Days of Safety campaign.

You can watch the second 90 Days of Safety PSA video message, this one from Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee,titled “Keeping Texas Roadways Safe,” here.

DPS’ 90th Anniversary

On Aug. 10, DPS issued a press release celebrating 90 years since the Texas Legislature established the agency on Aug. 10, 1935. Additionally, in the weeks prior, DPS has shared a series of videos and historical photographs in honor of the 90th anniversary. Each series pays tribute to numerous divisions across the department, highlighting key milestones and significant changes over the years. You can view the 90th Anniversary page online here.

