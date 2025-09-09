City of Lawrence announces departure of Human Resources Director Megan Dodge

The City of Lawrence today announced that Megan Dodge, Director of Human Resources, will be departing the organization for a new opportunity, effective November 14.

City Manager Craig Owens expressed deep appreciation for Dodge’s leadership and impact, particularly her role in championing the City’s commitment to an engaged and empowered team.

“Megan has been a true champion for both the people of Team Lawrence and for building an engaged and empowered team culture. Her leadership has left a meaningful mark on our organization, and we know her impact will be felt wherever she goes,” said Owens.

During her tenure, Dodge advanced multiple initiatives that strengthened the City’s workforce, cultivated collaboration, and elevated the City’s values-driven approach to service. She served as a mentor and guide for many employees.

The City thanks Dodge for her dedication, care and contributions and wishes her continued success in the next chapter of her career.

