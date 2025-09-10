Oregon College Savings Plan Rebrands to "Embark" with a Fresh Focus on All Future Paths

Today, the Oregon College Savings Plan, Oregon’s trusted education savings program, unveiled its new name: Embark. This rebrand follows extensive public feedback and research aimed at creating a name that better represents the diverse educational and career paths available to Oregon students after high school. While the name has evolved, the program’s core mission to help Oregonians save for their future remains stronger than ever.

“My focus has always been on improving financial wellness for Oregonians, and this new name reflects our commitment to helping more families start saving today for a financially secure future,” said Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner. “By reintroducing this program as Embark, we’re making it clear that we support every educational path after high school, not just college, so families can feel confident their savings will fit their child’s dreams.”

“Rebranding as Embark was an essential step to ensure our name is as inclusive as our mission,” said Ryan Mann, Executive Director of Upward Oregon. “We heard from Oregon families that ‘college savings’ didn’t fully capture the breadth of opportunities they imagine for their children, and we know the future feels uncertain. Embark captures the spirit of starting a new adventure, and we want families to know that wherever the path may lead, we have a plan to help them navigate the journey.”

Embark supports every path with tax-free investment growth, a refundable tax credit for contributions, and tailored low-cost investment options. Whether the path leads to a trade school, an apprenticeship, a certificate program, or a university, Embark embraces and supports it. The program also offers a strong commitment to customer service to help families navigate their saving journey.

The public will get their first in-person look at the new brand at the OMSI Oregon Science Festival on September 13-14. The Embark team will have a booth at the festival to connect with families and officially kick off its public outreach efforts.

"We're excited to partner with OMSI, an organization that shares our belief in the power of education, especially in the STEAM fields," Mann added. "Like OMSI, we're dedicated to helping create a brighter future for Oregon's youth, and we can't wait to connect with families and show them how Embark can help them achieve their dreams."

As a fun surprise for festival-goers, Embark will host a special visit by the beloved children’s character Curious George! Families are invited to stop by the Embark booth on Saturday, September 13, to meet George and learn more about how they can start their saving journey.

For all current Oregon College Savings Plan account holders, please know that your existing accounts, savings, and investment options are safe and sound. Embark is simply the new name and look for the trusted savings plan you’ve been using all along.