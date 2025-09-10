Central Florida Haunted Attraction Celebrates 12th Halloween Season Event

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail Sir Henry's Haunted Trail Sir Henry's Haunted Trail

Immersive Florida haunted attraction between Tampa & Orlando - 1 ticket, 3 haunted trails plus more experiences. Select dates September to November.

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local haunted attraction, open with affordable prices and rich theming. Open select dates September through November. Limited run event in Plant City, between Tampa FL and Orlando FL. Tickets are sold in advance online, with the event featuring interactive characters, three highly themed haunted trails, escape games, and a show in the common area for added customer entertainment

Award winning horror theme park Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is back again for their 12th Halloween seasonal event, running September through November on select dates in 2025. The Florida haunted attraction, which is also a 501(c)3, is located between Tampa and Orlando, sells tickets ranging from $27 to $57 per night, with a season pass (no black out dates) priced at $175.

The attraction features interactive characters in the common area, three highly themed haunted trails, escape games, and a common area show. Concessions and special merchandise will also be on sale, as well as upgrades for the hayride. Tickets are on sale in advance online, with each tier of ticket described for visitors.

“It’s so fun to combine the influences of history and legend in this season’s event,” says Zach Glaros, the owner of the attraction. “I don’t think anyone is prepared for the changes we have for our hayride, the trails, and the upgrades to our common area show. I definitely recommend fans get at least the all access ticket, so they can experience all of the trails and the hayride.”

Sir Henry’s proudly holds a spot on the USA Today 10 Best list for the top ten haunted attractions in America for 2024, earned from prestigious judge recognition and won by fan votes. Securing the number five spot, the attraction is up again, nominated for the same award for 2025.

TRAIL 1 - CITY OF SLAUGHTER - STORY: At the turn of the 20th century, America is in the heart of the second industrial revolution. In Chicago, the city has become notorious for crime, slayings and corruption. During this time, a prominent factory leader named William Howard has taken a dark borough under his control. His thirst for power and blood has spilled over from his meat packing factory into the city. Terrorizing the streets, he murders in cold blood while using the victims’ bodies as material in his meat factory. He pays off the cops and controls city leaders with both fear and brutality. The city has nicknamed him Bill the Butcher.

TRAIL 2 - RAVENSGATE ASYLUM - STORY: In the early 1900s, the local prisons were almost filled to maximum capacity. To make more room, many of the worst cases were moved to Ravensgate Asylum under the care of Dr. Strauss. With an influx of patients at his disposal, the doctor began to perform experiments, believing he could remove the evil impulses from their minds. But he quickly discovered they only became more evil with his trials. Dr. Strauss himself went mad in the process and became the very evil he wanted to rid the patients of. Will you escape the madness of the asylum, or will evil overcome you?

TRAIL 3 - SKINWALKER’S HEX - STORY: Following the events of the murders in the Deadwood Mines, a new gold mining company has moved into the territory. After a few weeks, rumors circulate about shapeshifting creatures lurking in the shadows. Men begin to disappear, some are never seen again, and others are found with their abdominal cavities gorged out and eaten. But the gold is too abundant, so the prospectors continue their excavation. The terror spills out from the mines and into the nearby town. Demon coyotes and other animals transform into frightening entities, devouring miners and townsfolk. Beware as you walk through these mines. One look in the eye, and your fate is sealed.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is family friendly, with parental guidance suggested for those under 12. A Family Fright Nite is available this Fall, with a “no scares” evening that is friendly for kids and those with sensory challenges. Accessibility policies and reasonable accommodations are provided on the haunt’s website under their FAQ section and linked throughout the website.

Admission for entry is only available online for advanced purchase before coming to the event - fans can choose a designated time to avoid event overcrowding. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the organization Folds of Honor, while part of merchandise sales will go to the Starlight Children's Foundation via Ghostbusters Orlando.

OFFERINGS:

Included with general admission: free parking, three trails (one trip per trail), main area with character encounters, plenty of photo opportunities, and a centerpiece performance.

Port-o-potty restrooms and handwashing stations provided outside of the front gate for guests.

Discounts for group sales are available.

All Access, VIP Passes, and Season Passes are available for the Fall season. Haunted hayride, escape games, gift shop, and concessions are an extra charge.

UPCHARGES:

Light food offerings, merchandising, escape games, ticket upgrades, and haunted hayride.

RECOMMENDATIONS/SAFETY/ACCOMMODATIONS:

Some additional draws of Sir Henry’s are not only the convenient location right off of I-4, but also free parking and accommodating staff.

There is a current bag policy in place, and the attraction does not allow concealed weapons.

There is no filming/lighting/photography on the trails, and all smoking/vaping must remain outside of the main guest area (past entry gate on the parking lot side).

Fans who have concerns about accessibility, mobility, flashing lights, and sudden loud noises will want to read our accessibility policies, liabilities and accommodations on our website before purchasing tickets.

The event is outdoors, so wearing closed toe comfortable shoes and bringing an umbrella or poncho will provide a better experience.

Please do not visit Sir Henry’s if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms. Guests who harass or touch our scare actors, or knowingly cause harm to other guests while visiting, will be trespassed from our event.

Information about safety, accessibility and bag policy under FAQ.

Fall 2025 trail video promo for Sir Henry's Haunted Trail

Legal Disclaimer:

