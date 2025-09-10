Deputy Minister Narend Singh visits Kruger to Canyon Biosphere Demonstration Project in Limpopo, 12 Sept
Deputy Minister Narend Singh will visit the Kruger to Canyon Biosphere Demonstration Project, in Phiring Village in Ga-Sekhukhune District, Limpopo on Friday, 12 September 2025. The visit forms part of Deputy Minister Singh’s preparatory programme ahead of his participation at the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves taking place in China later this month. The visit aims at profiling this Biosphere Reserve Demonstration Project and to be showcased during the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves.
UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme provides a framework for exploring local solutions to challenges by mainstreaming biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, integrating economic, social and environmental aspects and recognising their vital linkages within specific learning landscapes adjacent to Protected Areas (as core areas).
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is the National Focal Point for the UNESCO Man and Biosphere Programme and coordinates activities at the national level in collaboration with provincial government, municipalities, key non-governmental organisations and local communities.
During his visit, Deputy Minister Singh will:
- Tour the Agro-Ecology Demonstration Project Garden, showcasing sustainable farming and community-based initiatives.
- Visit the Sekweneng Tufa Rock, an area showcasing conservation and ecotourism efforts by local communities.
- Engage with traditional leaders from the area to discuss the socio-economic and environmental benefits of the project.
He will be accompanied by senior officials from the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, and Kruger to Canyon Biosphere.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the visit as follows:
Part One: Agro-Ecology Demonstration Project Garden
Date: 12 September 2025
Time: 12:15pm
Venue: Kruger to Canyon Biosphere Demonstration Project, Phiring Village, Ga-Sekhukhune District
Part Two: Sekweneng (Tufa) Rock
Date: 12 September 2025
Time: 12:30pm
Venue: Kruger to Canyon Biosphere Demonstration Project, Phiring Village, Ga-Sekhukhune District
To RSVP, please contact:
Michael Mokoena
Cell: 082 906 5795
E-mail: mmokoena@dffe.gov.za
Banele Mabena
Cell: 066 420 0144
E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za
Enquiries:
Peter Mbelengwa
Cell: 082 611 8197
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za
