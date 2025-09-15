A Groundbreaking New AI Medical Scribe Automates Clinical Encounters Across Specialties

Ambient, multilingual voice-to-EHR documentation with ICD-10/CPT auto-coding, ordering, and follow-up scheduling. Driving cleaner claims & charts under a min.

It’s a true ‘AI resident’, capturing the complete patient story, auto-coding, preparing ready-to-sign orders, and even queuing follow-up scheduling - all while keeping the physician in full control” — Bilal Hashmat, CEO of CureMD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMD Healthcare, a leader in AI-powered EHR software and medical billing solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its multilingual AI Medical Scribe , introducing specialty-tuned models with embedded auto-coding (ICD-10/CPT), ready-to-review orders, and automated follow-up scheduling. The system’s physician-centric controls, including visit templates and order-set population, allow clinicians to document the way they practice, across ambulatory, inpatient, urgent, and emergency care.Powered by CureMD’s proprietary medical LLM, built from expansive clinical encounter data and clinical ontologies, the purpose-built AI scribe for doctors’ functions like an expert resident: analyzing patient history and prior visits, then producing elegant, structured documentation, dictation, and orders with world-class accuracy and full HIPAA compliance. The extensible AI workspace scales across specialties, care settings, and devices (mobile, web, desktop, and embedded inside EMR software ), helping organizations boost satisfaction, increase efficiency, and strengthen financial outcomes.“Our specialty AI Scribe brings back the joy of practicing medicine by eliminating manual documentation and administrative drag,” said Bilal Hashmat, CEO and co-founder of CureMD. “It’s a true ‘AI resident’, capturing the complete patient story, auto-coding with precision, preparing ready-to-sign orders, and even queuing follow-up scheduling, all while keeping the physician in full *control* and finishing charts in under a minute.”What’s New:• Specialty-tuned models: high-accuracy notes across primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, pediatrics, behavioral health, OB/GYN, oncology, and more.• Ambient clinical documentation: real-time voice-to-EHR capture that produces comprehensive, structured SOAP/HEENT/Procedure notes aligned to each specialty’s style.• Embedded medical coding: inline ICD-10/CPT suggestions and justification mapped to documentation context to reduce rework and denials.• Order intelligence: curated order sets (labs, imaging, meds) populated from the conversation, ready for review and sign-off.• Automated follow-up scheduling: proposed appointments, referrals, and reminders created as part of the encounter.• Interoperability & integration: embeds natively in CureMD EHR and integrates with leading EHR systems via FHIR/HL7 APIs.• Security & compliance: HIPAA-compliant architecture, role-based access, audit trails, and enterprise governance controls.Measurable Impact:• Finish charts in <1 minute: ambient capture plus structured templates accelerate documentation with exceptional accuracy.• Increase access & throughput: see more patients by shrinking charting time; reduce waiting room bottlenecks.• Cleaner claims & faster reimbursement: higher coding precision leads to fewer denials and improved first-pass yield.• Reduce physician burnout: let clinicians focus on patients instead of keyboards, improving satisfaction and retention.Designed for the Way You Practice:• Customizable documentation: adapt note style, macros, and templates to your specialty and personal preferences.• Anywhere access: use on mobile, web, desktop, or embedded within existing EHR software—no disruptive workflow changes.• Enterprise-ready: scalable controls for multi-clinic, multi-specialty groups with centralized administration.“Clinicians told us they wanted trusted accuracy, cleaner claims, and less admin, without changing how they practice,” added Hashmat. “After piloting multiple vendors, organizations choose CureMD for specialty-specific accuracy, coding quality, and ready-to-review orders that fit right into existing workflows.”Live Demo & AvailabilityExperience a live demo of CureMD’s AI Medical Scribe at: www.curemd.com/ai-medical-scribe The upgrade is available today for new and existing CureMD customers in the United States, with multilingual support including English and Spanish.________________________________________About CureMDCureMD is a leading provider of AI-powered EHR, practice management, AI medical billing software , revenue cycle management services, and patient engagement. Our smart cloud platform enhances clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for practices of all sizes. For nearly three decades, CureMD has helped providers streamline operations, improve patient care, and optimize revenue with human-centric design and advanced machine learning.Media Contact: sales@curemd.com

CureMD Medical AI Scribe for Doctors – Ambient Powered Charting, Coding, Scheduling & Ordering

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.