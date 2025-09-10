Jacqueline Youtsos Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Compassionate Leadership and Community Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline Youtsos, founder of ReNu Medical & Spa, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, empathy, and purpose have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Youtsos explores the importance of leading with compassion and community focus, and breaks down how perseverance, empathy, and listening to local needs can drive lasting change.“Leadership is about showing up for your community with heart and purpose, turning challenges into opportunities to serve,” said Youtsos.Jacqueline’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jacqueline-youtsos

