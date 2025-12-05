Helena Khomkalova to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helena Khomkalova, co-founder of FKTR Group and a rising force in luxury design, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on reinventing oneself, transforming adversity into innovation, and leading with resilience in the world of business.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Khomkalova will explore how to rebuild after disruption and seize market opportunities with vision and courage. She breaks down how introducing high-performance, luxury finishes in an underserved market can spark industry transformation.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how strategy, heart, and persistence can fuel both business success and personal empowerment.“True power isn’t about never falling — it’s about daring to start over and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise even higher,” said Khomkalova.Helena’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/helena-khomkalova

