Permian Basin Med Spa Invites Community to Bubbles & Beauty Event

Discover PicoWay and the Latest in Aesthetic Treatments While Connecting with Community

Our goal with the Bubbles & Beauty Event is to create a fun and approachable way for women in our community to connect, discover new treatment options, and enjoy some well-deserved self-care.”
— Dr. Anna Rosinska
MIDLAND , TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Permian Basin Med Spa is excited to announce its upcoming Bubbles & Beauty Event, a complimentary community gathering designed to celebrate aesthetics, self-care, and connection.

Event Details:
What: Bubbles & Beauty Event
When: Wednesday, October 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: 3316 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703
Cost: Complimentary

At this special one-day event, guests will have the opportunity to:
Meet the Permian Basin Med Spa team and learn more about PicoWay, a cutting-edge laser treatment.

Connect with other women in the community in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Enjoy light refreshments while exploring the latest in beauty and wellness.

Attendees will also have access to exclusive event-only savings, plus a chance to win giveaways and prizes throughout the day.

“Our goal with the Bubbles & Beauty Event is to create a fun and approachable way for women in our community to connect, discover new treatment options, and enjoy some well-deserved self-care,” said Dr. Anna Rosinska.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their spot.

👉 Reserve your spot here: https://permianbasinmedspapatients.com/info--rsvp-page

About Permian Basin Med Spa
Permian Basin Med Spa is dedicated to providing advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments tailored to each individual’s needs. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, the team strives to help clients look and feel their best in a supportive and professional environment.

Dr. Anna Rosinska
Permian Basin Med Spa
+1 432-688-1900
info@permianbasinmedspa.com
