Barbara Zektick Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Accessible Advocacy

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Zektick, founder of Zektick + Company, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, integrity, and collaboration drive meaningful change.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Zektick explores the power of making advocacy accessible to all, and breaks down how adaptability and finding shared ground can amplify influence and effectiveness.“Advocacy is for everyone, not just the wealthy, with the right strategy,” said Zektick.Barbara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/barbara-zektick63429032

