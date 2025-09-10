Government Communications on media accreditation for National and North West Provincial Cabinet engagement

Members of the media who successfully applied for accreditation to cover the joint National and North West Provincial Cabinet engagement on the 12 September 2025, are advised to collect accreditation at the Municipal Chambers of the Rustenburg Civic Centre on the dates and times stated below:

Thursday, 11 September 2025: 09h00 – 16h00

Friday, 12 September 2025: 07h00 – 08h45

Upon collection of accreditation, applicants will be required to present the following documents as proof of identity:

A valid South African ID, Driver’s License, or Passport; and

A valid Press Card or an official letter from the media house confirming the assignment.

For more information contact Ishmael Selemale on 073 163 1123 (Accreditation only)

Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

Mr Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

