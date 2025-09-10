Ikan International Appoints New Media AV as Exclusive German Distributor, Expanding Ecosystem Solutions Across Europe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International, the global leader in integrated studio infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of New Media AV as its exclusive distributor for Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH), Benelux, CEE & Nordics, effective September 10, 2025. This strategic partnership extends Ikan's ecosystem philosophy to some of Europe's most dynamic broadcast markets, delivering simplified workflows and seamless integration to studios, broadcasters, and system integrators across the region."We are very proud to partner with Ikan International and to represent their innovative ecosystem solutions in key European markets. The demand for simplified studio infrastructures and IP-based workflows is growing rapidly, especially among broadcasters and professional content creators,” said Johannes Bauer, Managing Director at New Media AV. “With Ikan’s strong product portfolio and our established expertise and network in the German market, we are in an excellent position to deliver seamless, future-ready solutions to our customers. This partnership underlines our ambition to be more than a distributor – we aim to be a trusted partner for integration, innovation, and growth."New Media AV, a Nuremberg-based member of the Midwich Group, brings deep expertise in broadcast, live production, streaming, and post-production solutions to the partnership. As a trade-only B2B distributor with established relationships across integrator and reseller networks in European markets, New Media AV will serve as the primary point of contact for all Ikan solutions throughout the region."The complexity that plagues modern studio infrastructure shouldn't stand between creators and their stories," said Daniel Napier, Channel Manager for EMEA at Ikan International. "Our partnership with New Media AV represents more than distribution—it's about extending our ecosystem approach directly to the European markets, where technical excellence meets human-centered design, and integration becomes effortless rather than overwhelming."Launching with Blue Ocean InnovationThe partnership debuts with Ikan's groundbreaking "Blue Ocean" product portfolio, specifically engineered to eliminate traditional studio infrastructure pain points:● Lyra PoE Studio Lighting Series: Revolutionary single-cable solutions that reduce installation time by 60% while delivering network-based control and complete ecosystem integration● Aura NDI IP Prompting Solutions: Seamless teleprompting technology that transforms talent-to-content connectivity through simplified IP workflowsNew Media AV will have full access to Ikan's comprehensive product catalog, enabling customers to build complete, integrated studio solutions rather than managing disparate components from multiple vendors.Transforming Support Through Local ExpertiseBeginning September 10, 2025, New Media AV becomes the dedicated support hub for customers, providing:● Technical consultation and system design● Sales support and product demonstrations● Integration guidance and best practices● Complete ecosystem planning and optimizationIBC 2025: Experience the EcosystemBoth companies will showcase the power of integrated studio infrastructure at IBC Amsterdam (September 12-15, 2025):Ikan International Presence:● NDI Pavilion (Hall 11, Stand C39): Featuring the new Aura NDI Monitor● Chyron Booth (Hall 7, Stand B47): Demonstrating Lyra PoE lights in virtual production environmentsNew Media AV Location:● German Pavilion (Hall 3, Stand C59a)Industry professionals can schedule consultations at www.ikancorp.com by selecting "Chat with an Ikan Pro today" and requesting an IBC appointment.Meeting Market Demands for Simplified IntegrationThe partnership addresses growing demand for unified studio solutions, where broadcasters and content creators increasingly seek vendors who understand both technical requirements and creative workflows. With New Media AV's local presence and Ikan's global innovation, European studios gain access to:● Reduced installation complexity through PoE technology● Simplified IP workflow integration● Comprehensive local support in German language● Direct access to Ikan's engineering and product development teams● Proven solutions deployed by leading broadcasters worldwideAbout Ikan InternationalIkan International is a global leader in studio infrastructure solutions, specializing in integrated ecosystems that simplify broadcast workflows. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning studio lighting, camera support systems, teleprompting solutions, and IP-based technologies, Ikan serves broadcasters, content creators, and production facilities worldwide. The company's commitment to ecosystem thinking and human-centered design has established it as the preferred partner for studios seeking to eliminate complexity while enhancing creative capabilities. Learn more at www.ikancorp.com About New Media AVNew Media AV, part of the Midwich Group, is a leading trade-only distributor specializing in broadcast, live production, streaming, and post-production solutions. Based in Nuremberg, Germany, the company provides integrators and resellers with comprehensive audio, video, lighting, storage, and software solutions for cinema, broadcast, and professional video applications. With exclusive focus on the B2B market and strong relationships throughout the European broadcast industry, New Media AV delivers technical expertise and local support to professional media organizations. Visit www.nmav.de for more information.

