How Life’s Hardest Lessons Gave Dr. Odette Suter the Wisdom to Heal Pets at the Root Cause

FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Odette Suter, veterinarian and founder of the Pet Health Accelerator, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how her relentless pursuit of truth and intuition has transformed animal health.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Suter explores the limitations of conventional and holistic veterinary models, and breaks down how her Pet Health Accelerator empowers pet parents to address the root causes of chronic illness through science, soul, and strategy.“Becoming ‘Dr. Poop Lady’ turned gut health into my calling card—and poop into my most powerful treatment tool,” said Suter.Odette’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/odette-suter

