Praxis Solutions Selects Sage Professional Services to Drive License Revenue Growth

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Praxis Solutions , a 20+ year partner with Salesforce and Rootstock, has selected Sage Professional Services (SPS) to outsource its sales and marketing software license efforts. The partnership enables Praxis to eliminate fixed sales costs and daily management requirements, while leveraging SPS’s team of highly experienced enterprise solution experts dedicated to driving consistent business growth.“SPS has already accelerated sales cycles and increased funnel-to-pipeline conversions,” said Ohad Idan, Founder and CEO of Praxis Solutions. “With SPS providing seasoned sales leadership and go-to-market execution, we can focus on delivering the high-quality ERP services our clients rely on.”“This partnership reflects a major shift in how ERP software and services are sold,” added Mitchell Chi, Founder and CEO of Sage Professional Services. “By combining Praxis’ implementation excellence with our 100% performance-based revenue model, customers gain confidence that they’re selecting the right solution with the right team.”About Praxis Solutions, LLCFounded in 2006, Praxis Solutions is a national ERP consulting firm supporting Salesforce and Rootstock ERP clients. With expertise in solution architecture, business process reengineering, software implementation, and end-user support, Praxis maintains a 97.3% on-time, on-budget delivery record.About Sage Professional Services (SPS)Founded in 1995, with roots dating back to 1984 through predecessor Microsage, SPS is a revenue outsourcing consultancy that helps technology firms accelerate growth through branding, marketing, and sales execution on a 100% performance-based model. SPS has delivered measurable results for software, ERP, and enterprise service providers across multiple industries, eliminating fixed sales costs and converting revenue generation into a gain-share proposition. Learn more at www.linkedin.com/company/sage-professional-services-inc Media Contact:Mitchell ChiFounder, Sage Professional Services484-999-1556mitchell.chi@sageprosrvs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.