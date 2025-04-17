Black Lake Capital Honored as Sponsor of the Year at the 2025 Independent Sponsor Awards

Charles Scripps winning at the iGlobal Forum Independent Sponsor Awards Charles Scripps winning at the iGlobal Forum Independent Sponsor Awards

Award recognizes Charles Scripps and Black Lake Capital for transformational investments, strategic partnerships, and leadership in independent sponsorship.

Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, and I am deeply grateful to the iGlobal Forum for its recognition.” — Charles Scripps

CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Lake Capital (BLC) is pleased to announce that Charles Scripps , Managing Partner, has been awarded the Independent Sponsor of the Year at the 3rd Independent Sponsor Awards, hosted by iGlobal Forum in Miami, Florida.This prestigious award recognizes excellence in independent sponsorship, highlighting professionals who drive transformational growth, create value-driven investments, and foster strategic partnerships across industries.A Commitment to Excellence in Investment and GrowthUnder Charles Scripps’ leadership, Black Lake Capital has positioned itself as a premier private investment firm, focusing on long-term value creation, operational enhancements, and strategic capital deployment. The firm has completed 15 transactions, guiding numerous middle-market technology companies toward sustainable growth and increased profitability."Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, and I am deeply grateful to the iGlobal Forum for its recognition," said Charles Scripps, Managing Partner at Black Lake Capital. "At BLC, we are committed to forging meaningful partnerships, investing in innovative solutions, and driving business success. This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team."Black Lake Capital’s Impact on the IndustryBlack Lake Capital has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored investment solutions, strategic guidance, and operational excellence to help businesses thrive. The firm takes a collaborative approach, working closely with management teams to implement scalable growth strategies and maximize financial performance.With a keen focus on private equity investments, corporate transformations, and market-leading growth, Black Lake Capital continues to shape the future of independent sponsorship and private investment strategies.About Black Lake CapitalBlack Lake Capital is a private investment firm and family office specializing in technology-focused middle-market businesses. The firm provides strategic capital, operational expertise, and long-term partnership support to help companies achieve sustainable success.Phone: 303-327-9701Email: info@BlackLakeCap.comTake the next step in your company’s growth journey. Partner with Black Lake Capital today

