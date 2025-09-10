King Street Technology Partners Awarded $63.5 Million VA Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Contract Recompete

Five-year award continues long-standing support of VA’s enterprise mobile device environment.

We are honored to continue this partnership with VA OIT and VHA, delivering secure, innovative technology solutions that enhance mobile capabilities and improve Veteran care.” — Lewis Runnion, Managing Partner at Eleven09, LLC.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Street Technology Partners , LLC (KSTP), a joint venture between Eleven09, LLC and SBG Technology Solutions , a DSS, Inc. subsidiary, has been awarded the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) recompete contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five-year award is valued at $63,515,425.52.Since 2018, KSTP has supported VA’s EMM program, helping it expand from 60,000 Apple devices to today’s enterprise environment of more than 150,000 mobile devices across Apple, Android, MacOS, and specialized platforms. This work includes mobile device management, cybersecurity, Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, and innovative pilots such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).“We are honored to continue this partnership with VA OIT and VHA, delivering secure, innovative technology solutions that enhance mobile capabilities, improve Veteran care, and strengthen VA’s mission,” said Lewis Runnion, Managing Partner at Eleven09, LLC.Formed by Eleven09 and SBG Technology Solutions, KSTP provides comprehensive and mature IT and engineering professional services through small business set-aside acquisitions. Its core competencies include Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)-based program and portfolio management and large-scale commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) cloud integrations.This latest award builds on a strong history of collaboration with VA. Last year, KSTP was selected by the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT) to assist the Software Product Management (SPM) Product Operations and Reporting Support.About King Street Technology Partners (KSTP)King Street Technology Partners (KSTP), a joint venture between and Eleven09, LLC and SBG Technology Solutions, Inc., delivers Scaled Agile (SAFe)-based program and portfolio management, large-scale cloud integrations, and specialized healthcare IT solutions to federal agencies. KSTP is one of the most prominent mobility management vendors in the federal government, overseeing more than 500,000 devices across the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Health Agency. Additional information about King Street Technology Partners can be found at https://kstpllc.com/

