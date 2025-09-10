Submit Release
Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement to address challenges faced by Bahumagadi, 11 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will host a stakeholder engagement with various provincial government departments, civil society organisations, and Chapter 9 institutions in the North West province.

The purpose of the engagement is to:

  • Facilitate discussions on key gender rights issues and accountability
  • Identify solutions for promoting accountability and addressing gender rights violations
  • Foster partnerships and collaborations for collective action towards respect and protection for gender equality

Amongst the expected departments and organisations are: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Justice and Constitutional Development, Social Development, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Rustenburg Local Municipality, North West House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, the South African Police Service, Bahumagadi (Queen Mothers), Princesses, and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Stakeholder engagement details
Date: 11 September 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: Rustenburg, Bojanala District (exact venue to be communicated)
RSVP: Ms Joyce Khutsoane – Joyce@cge.org.za or Ms Tsholofelo Sabole – Tsholofelo@cge.org.za

Enquiries:
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

