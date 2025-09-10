Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement to address challenges faced by Bahumagadi, 11 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will host a stakeholder engagement with various provincial government departments, civil society organisations, and Chapter 9 institutions in the North West province.

The purpose of the engagement is to:

Facilitate discussions on key gender rights issues and accountability

Identify solutions for promoting accountability and addressing gender rights violations

Foster partnerships and collaborations for collective action towards respect and protection for gender equality

Amongst the expected departments and organisations are: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Justice and Constitutional Development, Social Development, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Rustenburg Local Municipality, North West House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, the South African Police Service, Bahumagadi (Queen Mothers), Princesses, and the South African Human Rights Commission.

Stakeholder engagement details

Date: 11 September 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Rustenburg, Bojanala District (exact venue to be communicated)

RSVP: Ms Joyce Khutsoane – Joyce@cge.org.za or Ms Tsholofelo Sabole – Tsholofelo@cge.org.za

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi

CGE Spokesperson

Cell: 083 557 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

