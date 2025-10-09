Eastern Cape Office of the Premier addresses delayed stipend payments for 2 800 youth in the Skills Development Programme

The Eastern Cape Office of the Premier (OTP) has made a breakthrough in addressing the delayed payment of stipends to approximately 2 800 young people participating in a Skills Development Programme facilitated by its implementing agent, Chippa Training Academy (CTA).

Funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) through the Office of the Premier, the programme has encountered administrative setbacks arising from the implementing agent’s ongoing non-compliance and repeated failure to meet payment obligations on time.

The OTP has discussed its concerns on issues of non-compliance by the implementing agent and has, in the interest of safeguarding the continuity of the project, decided to release funds to CTA today, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive their outstanding stipends. Upon confirmation of funds in the dedicated project bank account, CTA is required to immediately process stipend payments to beneficiaries.

This decisive action demonstrates the OTP’s commitment to protecting the interests of young people and ensuring that they are not disadvantaged by administrative shortcomings.

It is essential to highlight that the implementation of this programme, including the release of funds to the service provider, must comply fully with the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The PFMA outlines stringent financial governance and accountability standards that must be observed at all stages of programme implementation, and any deviation may compromise the disbursement process.

Despite the current challenges, OTP remains firmly committed to youth empowerment through skills development. The programme aims to provide critical workplace exposure and experience to young graduates, equipping them with practical skills and improving their employability.

While regretting the inconvenience and distress caused to beneficiaries and their families due to these delays, the Office assures all affected parties that every effort is being made to address the matter and restore normal payment processes. Government remains dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of the programme and the empowerment of young people across the province.

