Heritage Council of South Africa hosts 12th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards in Mbombela, 19 Sept
The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, invites members of the media to cover the prestigious 12th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards (GOSHA) taking place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
The Golden Shield Heritage Awards honour individuals, organisations, and communities who have made significant contributions towards the preservation, protection, and promotion of South Africa’s cultural heritage. This year’s edition will bring together cultural leaders, heritage practitioners, and community builders in a celebration of our nation’s rich and diverse heritage.
Event details
Venue: Emnotweni Casino, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
Date: Friday, 19 September 2025
Time: 17h00 – 22h00
Why it matters
- Recognises grassroots heritage champions and unsung heroes
- Promotes nation building and social cohesion through heritage
- Showcases Mpumalanga as a heritage-rich province
Media RSVP
Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP by 12 September 2025 to:
Email: communications@nhc.org.za
Cell: 079 298 9394
Enquiries:
Tebogo Shilakwe
Stakeholder Engagement Officer
Cell: 071 308 9305
E-mail: t.shilakwe@nhc.org.za
