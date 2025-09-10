Heritage Council of South Africa hosts 12th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards in Mbombela, 19 Sept

The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, invites members of the media to cover the prestigious 12th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards (GOSHA) taking place in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The Golden Shield Heritage Awards honour individuals, organisations, and communities who have made significant contributions towards the preservation, protection, and promotion of South Africa’s cultural heritage. This year’s edition will bring together cultural leaders, heritage practitioners, and community builders in a celebration of our nation’s rich and diverse heritage.

Event details

Venue: Emnotweni Casino, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 17h00 – 22h00

Why it matters

Recognises grassroots heritage champions and unsung heroes

Promotes nation building and social cohesion through heritage

Showcases Mpumalanga as a heritage-rich province

Media RSVP

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP by 12 September 2025 to:

Email: communications@nhc.org.za

Cell: 079 298 9394

Enquiries:

Tebogo Shilakwe

Stakeholder Engagement Officer

Cell: 071 308 9305

E-mail: t.shilakwe@nhc.org.za

#GovZAUpdates