National Youth Development Agency Board marks 100 days in office, 27 Nov

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will host the 100 Days in Office engagement of the newly appointed NYDA Board, led by Executive Chairperson Dr Sunshine Myende.

The engagement and celebration will:

  • Reflect on achievements recorded between 01 August and 08 November 2025
  • Provide progress updates on commitments made during community and beneficiary engagements
  • Highlight institutional governance improvements
  • Outline the Board’s priorities for the next phase of its term

Ahead of the 100 Days celebration, the Executive Chairperson will begin the day by participating in a community service outreach as part of the National Youth Service (NYS) Programme.

She will lead the NYDA team and NYS volunteers in Tembisa for a service activation dedicated to supporting young people and women who are survivors of gender-based violence.

The outreach will be hosted at Siyazigabisa Home of Hope in Tembisa. The Chairperson, together with volunteers, will take part in activities designed to uplift the centre and support its beneficiaries.

This engagement reaffirms the NYDA’s commitment to service-driven leadership and to centring vulnerable young people in its developmental work.

The stakeholder engagement will be attended by various leaders and sector representatives, including Members of Parliament, Deputy Ministers, His Majesty the King Misuzulu, CEOs of key institutions, and youth formations such as SAYC, ANCYL, IFP Youth, DA Youth, MK Youth, and EFF Youth.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Outreach Programme 
Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025
Time: 07h00
Venue: Siyazigabisa Home of Hope, 35 Morocco St, Isivana, Tembisa, 1632

100 Days Stakeholder Engagement
Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025 
Time: 10h00
Venue: The Capital on the Park (Hybrid Event)

The streaming link will be provided on the day.

 For media RSVPs and media interview requests, please contact Ms. Khanya Sixishe. 
Email: camagwini.sixishe@nyda.gov.za.

#GovZAUpdates 

 

