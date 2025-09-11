CAMPTEK SOFTWARE RECOGNIZED AS UIPATH AGENTIC AUTOMATION FAST TRACK PARTNER

UiPath FastTrack Badge + CampTek Software logo

CampTek Software named a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner for advancing AI-driven, end-to-end enterprise automation.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampTek Software today announced it has been honored with a badge of distinction for being a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner . This recognition is granted to select UiPath partners that have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, that have identified use cases and scenarios for customers where agents can help augment end-to-end process automation, and that have contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions. The badge of distinction for UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partners demonstrates an outstanding commitment from UiPath partners to deliver an orchestrated enterprise for customers through a combination of AI agents, robots, people, AI models and other tools to orchestrate and automate end-to-end enterprise processes.People have long turned to robots for automating repetitive tasks, freeing themselves to focus on more fulfilling and important work. Businesses have embraced automation to streamline operations, cut costs, and improve customer experiences. However, traditional automations have been less effective on complex, unstructured processes where intelligent decision-making is needed. Now, a new era for automation — agentic automation — accelerates these advancements by combining AI, automation, and orchestration, giving agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight.Agentic automation expands the automation potential of all organizations by placing focus not just on individual tasks, but on entire end-to-end processes. UiPath is the industry’s first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation designed to transform the way humans work. The UiPath Platform accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making."Becoming a UiPath Fast Track Partner reinforces our commitment to delivering RPA/AI automation at speed and scale. This recognition validates both our technical expertise and our ability to drive measurable business outcomes for our clients through the UiPath platform." - Mihai Cerbu, CTO, CampTek Software"Becoming a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner is a testament to our commitment to pioneering intelligent automation. This partnership accelerates our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions that are not only scalable and secure, but deeply transformative for our clients’ operations." -Peter Camp, CEO, CampTek Software“I’m thrilled to congratulate CampTek Software on its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner,” said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UiPath. “Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to help solve customer challenges. IDC forecasts a total market opportunity for agentic automation of $14 billion by 2028. As the market rapidly expands, partners can shape it and seize a first mover advantage. CampTek Software has earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with the UiPath PlatformTMfor agentic automation and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers.”About CampTek SoftwareCampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle Intelligent Automation Service as a Software (SaaS) Provider with proven results implementing and supporting automation solutions using AI, Machine Learning and RPA to deliver scalable and services. Our unique hosted model offers many powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry. Our approach is simple and repeatable.For more information, please contact: Amy Wooldridge, Executive Vice President, CampTek Software, awooldridge@campteksoftware.com, 877.272.0857

