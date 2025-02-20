CampTek Software Announces New Leadership Appointments

CampTek Software Strategic Promotions

As part of CampTek 2.0, we are announcing strategic leadership changes to better align with the ever changing landscape of AI Automation.

We are very motivated by these developments. These changes are a result of what’s ahead in the industry and around increased importance of providing leading AI Automation Solutions,” — Peter Camp, CEO

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampTek Software , a leading Intelligent Automation company, as pat of its CampTek 2.0 strategy is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Camp as Chief Executive Officer, Joyce Zhang as Chief Operating Officer, and Mihai Cerbu as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.Peter Camp, CEO who previously served as the CTO and Founder, has over 25 years of experience in Automation Software in Healthcare and other verticals. He will be responsible for overseeing the overall strategic direction and operations of the company as it continues to evolve to meet the needs of its current and future customers.Joyce Zhang, COO For the past two years, Joyce has served as Senior Intelligent Automation Program Manager and has transformed that operation. With a strong background in Project Management, Operations, and RPA Delivery, Joyce Zhang will focus on optimizing operational efficiencies and driving growth.Mihai Cerbu, CTO After serving six years as Senior RPA Developer and Solution Architect at CampTek Software, Mihai has been promoted to CTO within CampTek Software. With extensive expertise in RPA Automation technologies and strategies, he will lead the company's technology strategy and innovation efforts."We are very motivated by these developments. These changes are a result of what’s ahead in the industry and around increased importance of providing leading AI Automation Solutions," said Peter Camp. "Their [Zhang and Cerbu’s] combined experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive CampTek Software's growth and success."For more information, please contact: Amy Wooldridge, Executive Vice President, CampTek Software, awooldridge@campteksoftware.com, 877.272.0857About CampTek SoftwareCampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle Intelligent Automation Service as a Software (SaaS) Provider with proven results implementing and supporting automation solutions using AI, Machine Learning and RPA to deliver scalable and services. Our unique hosted model offers many powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry. Our approach is simple and repeatable. We provide products and solutions for Healthcare and other verticals.

