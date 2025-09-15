Zzoma® Surpasses 2,000 Prescribing Physicians, Covering 25% of U.S. Sleep Specialists and Nearly 60% of VA Locations

BALA CYNWYD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialist, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical) today announced that more than 2,000 board-certified sleep medicine physicians across the United States have now prescribed Zzoma® for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA). This milestone corresponds to over 25% of all U.S. sleep medicine specialists, underscoring Zzoma’ s widespread adoption as a clinically proven and patient-friendly alternative to CPAP. Zzoma® has also been prescribed in practices across all 50 states, demonstrating its broad national impact.

Zzoma® is an FDA-cleared positional therapy device designed to treat mild to moderate positional OSA by gently preventing patients from sleeping on their backs. Clinical studies have shown that Zzoma® achieves therapeutic outcomes equivalent to CPAP in patients with mild to moderate positional OSA. These advantages have made Zzoma® an increasingly popular option among healthcare providers.

“This milestone reflects the growing confidence physicians have in Zzoma® as a clinically proven alternative to CPAP,” - 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐮𝐬, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝐙 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥. “The adoption by over 2,000 physicians underscores our commitment to value-based care by providing a therapy that is clinically equivalent to CPAP, expands patient access, and significantly lowers costs for payers. 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

"In my practice, a significant number of patients with positional OSA struggle to adhere to CPAP therapy long-term," - 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲, 𝐌𝐃, a sleep physician at the Sleep Therapy & Research Center in San Antonio Texas. "Zzoma® offers an effective, non-invasive alternative that is easy for patients to adopt. Having a clinically proven option like Zzoma® allows me to personalize treatment and significantly improves my ability to get patients the therapeutic outcomes they need."

In addition, Zzoma® has already been prescribed in more than 100 out of 170 VA medical facilities nationwide, representing access in nearly 60% of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare system—a major step forward in delivering accessible care to veteran patients.

With ongoing patient adherence challenges to CPAP therapy and increasing demand for alternative CPAP therapy options, Zzoma® continues to deliver clinically validated outcomes, insurer coverage (including Blue Cross Blue Shield plans), and enhanced access to effective sleep apnea treatment nationwide.

For more information about Zzoma® and its clinical evidence, visit www.zzomaosa.com.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭, 𝐋𝐋𝐂 (𝐃𝐁𝐀 𝟐𝐙 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥)

2Z Medical is the developer and manufacturer of Zzoma®, an FDA-cleared positional therapy device for obstructive sleep apnea. With a focus on clinically validated, cost-effective, and patient-friendly solutions, the company partners with leading providers and payers to expand access to sleep health innovation.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Sleep Specialist, LLC

Info@zzomaosa.com

www.zzomaosa.com

+1 877-799-9662

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.